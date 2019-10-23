ABVP activists create flutter

Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) tried to lay siege to the Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday demanding the government initiate talks with the RTC employees and end the strike.
Small groups of activists suddenly descended at Pragati Bhavan despite the strict monitoring by the police to ensure that no one reaches the gate. However, the Central Working Comittee (CWC) member of the ABVP, Praveen Reddy, jumped the iron grill to rush towards the entry gate on the main road but the police immediately caught him. Speaking to the media there, Mr. Reddy said the government, instead of ending the strike through negotiations, had extended holidays to educational institutions. Students are facing severe problems due to the non-availability of buses but the government is least bothered, he alleged.
