Absence of stable govt. to impact industry most: KTR

November 08, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao wooed industrialists to vote for the party and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to power for a third consecutive term, to continue reaping the benefits of a stable government and able leadership.

“Political stability is important and industry will be among the first to feel the absence of a stable government,” he told a gathering of entrepreneurs and leaders of several industry associations, while citing the achievements and work of the KCR government, on Wednesday.

“Be it measures it took to address the power crisis that, at the time of State formation in 2014, had sounded the death knell of several industrial units, the stress on infrastructure development or bringing thousands of acres under cultivation with its irrigation programmes, the government with its holistic approach had sought to all the issues,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing comparison with the situation in Karnataka and Maharashtra, Mr. Rao cited how the Telangana government moved with speed to attract Kaynes Technology’s new project, with an estimated investment of about ₹3,000 crore, to Hyderabad last month. The Mysuru-based company had originally sought land for the same in Karnataka from the Congress government in the State. Since it faced delay in getting land, it opted for Hyderabad. Telangana government, in contrast, allotted land, at Kongara Kalan, to the company in mere 10 days, he said. Kaynes had since conducted the ground-breaking for the facility.

“Not just Karnataka, Hyderabad is attracting companies having base in several other States, including Kerala and Gujarat,” he said, referring to the race for Chief Minister’s post in Karnataka and ‘instability’ in Maharashtra.

Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for terming BRS as the ‘B’ team of BJP, he asked, “If there is corruption or any other irregularities, do you think Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spare us?”

“Unfortunately rumours, lies and negativities spread fast,” he said, assuring industry bodies that had submitted memorandums that the issues they have raised would be addressed.

Mr. Rao also highlighted the power crisis in Karnataka and said that farmers and other sectors in the neighbouring State were badly affected. “Under KCR, Telangana increased the installed power capacity from 7,000 MW to 24,000 MW ensuring no power crisis in the State. The BRS government had raised loans and invested them in productive sectors like energy, irrigation and health,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.