Absconding history-sheeter arrested

hyderabad

19 December 2021 18:44 IST

A history-sheeter, who was absconding for sometime, was apprehended by the sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (south zone) along with Kalapathar police. Mohammed Ashwaq (38) is wanted in two extortion cases and 16 non-bailable warrants are pending against him at various police stations.

Police said that the accused was involved in as many as 51 property offences, apart from firearm weapons cases.

“While the cases are under trial, he absconded to avoid the trial,” police said.

