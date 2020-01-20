Absconding CEO held

The Chief Executive Officer of Waterbucks Technologies Private Limited, who cheated his employees by not paying the salaries and not depositing the provident funds subscriptions, was arrested by the sleuths of Hyderabad Central Crime Station on Monday.
The accused, Pranaw Tiwari, who fled to Nairobi in 2016, did not pay the Income Tax and misappropriated to a tune of ₹ 3.50 crore.
“After committing the fraud, Tiwari has fled to Kenya and since then he was absconding. On Monday, he landed in Hyderabad via Dubai on his Kenya passport and was arrested by our team,” said Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.