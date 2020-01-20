Hyderabad

Absconding CEO held

The Chief Executive Officer of Waterbucks Technologies Private Limited, who cheated his employees by not paying the salaries and not depositing the provident funds subscriptions, was arrested by the sleuths of Hyderabad Central Crime Station on Monday.

The accused, Pranaw Tiwari, who fled to Nairobi in 2016, did not pay the Income Tax and misappropriated to a tune of ₹ 3.50 crore.

“After committing the fraud, Tiwari has fled to Kenya and since then he was absconding. On Monday, he landed in Hyderabad via Dubai on his Kenya passport and was arrested by our team,” said Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department).

