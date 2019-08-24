About ₹200 cr. locked in illegal realty business in Adilabad

The booming realty in Adilabad district is currently faced with a harsh reality after being exposed for what it is, an illegal business. An estimated ₹200 crore invested by developers and other investors are locked in the business as most of them are finding it difficult to go legitimate and function within the ambit of law.

The downtrend started soon after the district administration put an embargo on property transactions in housing layouts across the district. The most severely-hit are the developers and realtors who have made huge layouts on the outskirts of the town, especially in Mavala, Batti Sawargaon, Khanapur, Chanda (T), Kachkanti gram panchayats and Adilabad Urban, especially those who have made layouts within survey numbers 72 and 181 as the land was once assigned by the government to beneficiaries in the past.

About 350 acres, in which layouts have been made, is under scrutiny of the government. Going by market value, each acre in these layouts witnesses a turnover of at least ₹50 lakh, according to realtors.

“A peek into the business of realty had shocked us as most of the layouts are illegal. Land transactions were being done without following due procedure and in government lands gotten through illegal means, to mention a few crimes,” explained a concerned official.

“The embargo on transactions was put in the interest of the small investor who was getting cheated. We have in fact initiated awareness among the common people by identifying legally made layouts which are safe for their investment,” the official added.

The president of the realtors’ association, Ramesh Sharma, however, claimed that despite being strictly legal, the ban was also implemented on the part of the property he developed in Mavala limits that falls within survey number 181.

“The action of the district administration has resulted in unnecessary court litigations,” he rued as he talked of the legal recourse he was forced to take.

The administration is also worried about the ‘missing’ of over 100 acres in survey number 181.

“We are checking records and other documents to reconcile the extent before we take the next step,” the official pointed out.