About 100 Telugus stranded on inter-State border

A piquant situation has developed at the inter-State border that Adilabad district in Telangana shares with Yavatmal district in Maharashtra at Penganga river bridge on NH 44 on Sunday, as about 100 Telugu speaking people were denied entry by both Telangana and Maharashtra authorities. The group of people in question comprised 65 students of agriculture courses in Yavatmal and other districts in Maharashtra and about 30 private employees who had somehow made it to the border but were stopped by the police on this side.

Jainad Inspector of Police K. Mallesh told The Hindu that the incoming group was not being allowed as the police had no orders to that effect. “Even Maharashtra authorities are refusing to take them back saying that the Telangana government should take care of the the stranded people as they were from that State as well as Andhra Pradesh.

The police manning the border had apprised the higher authorities. They were waiting for orders when reports last came in.