Able leadership, stable govt behind industrial progress: KTR

‘TS-iPASS’ time-bound approvals and self-certification is one of its kind in the country’

Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Saturday said able leadership and stable government were behind Telangana making rapid strides in industrial development.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, the State had achieved progress not only on industrial front, but also with emphasis on balanced, inclusive development, it was working for all-round growth. Be it for growth of agriculture and industry or development of rural and urban areas, the State government operates several programmes and was also responsive.

For industries, the government’s TS-iPASS scheme of time-bound approvals and self-certification for new projects was one of its kind in the country. Describing the scheme, which also stipulates penalties for officials found delaying the clearances, as a revolutionary piece of reform, the Minister said since its introduction about six years ago, TS-iPASS had helped attracted 15,000 projects entailing an investment of ₹2.20 lakh crore and with potential to generate 15 lakh jobs.

Mr. Rao was speaking after inaugurating the ₹500 crore quartz surfaces manufacturing plant of Pokarna Engineered Stone in Mekaguda village, near here. Describing the facility as state-of-the-art, he urged the management to provide as much employment opportunities as possible to local youth. Industry stood to prosper and strive with more local employment, he said, while suggesting that Pokarna Group, which had interests in textile manufacturing too, consider setting up an apparel unit in the neighbourhood. “Telangana government will stand by you in further expansion and progress.” Mr.Rao said.

A press release from Pokarna Engineered Stone said the new plant was spread over 1.6 lakh square metres and had a built-up area of about 6 lakh sq ft. It was equipped with robots and other high level of process automation for supporting wide range of Industry 4.0 applications. CMD Gautam Chand Jain said commercial production began on March 24 and the unit had created 500 direct jobs and generates about 3,000 indirect jobs.