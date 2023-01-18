ADVERTISEMENT

“Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar” slogans resonate at BRS public meeting

January 18, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - KHAMMAM

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar (This time it is the farmers’ government) slogans resonated at the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS)’s first public meeting in Khammam, which witnessed a huge turnout on Wednesday.

The meeting drew wide attention as a clutch of senior leaders of the CPI, the CPI(M), the Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party shared dais with the BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the fort city, known as the land of historic people’s movements.

Mr. KCR along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and CPI general secretary D Raja arrived at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in two separate helicopters on Wednesday afternoon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The speakers at the public meeting reiterated that their common agenda was to fight the politics of “communal polarisation” and steer the country on the path of progress.

Slogans “Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar” rent the air as Mr. Rao unveiled the BRS’s plans to play a pivotal role in national politics.

Mr. Rao announced ₹10 lakh each to 589 Gram Panchayats in Khammam district and also ₹50 crore to Khammam Municipal Corporation, ₹30 crore each to Sattupalli, Madhira and Wyra municipalities besides ₹10 crore each to five major Gram Panchayats from the CM’s special grant.

A host of BRS leaders, including Ministers P Ajay Kumar and T Harish Rao, BRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageshwara Rao, MLC K Kavitha among others attended the meeting.

CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao were among those who spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US