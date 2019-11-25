Hit by car in May, Abhishek’s mom is in coma

Abhishek Anand’s family are struck with double tragedy as the 28-year-old man died while his mother is still recovering from coma.

Pushpa Devi, slipped into coma after a car hit her in Baghalpur, Bihar, in May this year. A doting son, he shifted Ms Devi from Bihar to Hyderabad to take care of her. She is currently admitted at a rehabilitation centre in the city.

Recalling Abhishek’s routine, the victim’s colleagues and friends said that he used to leave office at 5 p.m., every day to relieve his father, Shailendra Kumar Chaurasia, from the rehabilitation centre, and spent time by the side of his mother till night. His entire family shifted from their native place in Bihar to Hyderabad for her treatment.

After seeing his body in the Osmania General Hospital’s mortuary freezer, his inconsolable sister was not ready to accept death of her elder brother. Mr. Shailendra Kumar and his younger son Abhinav Anand, forcibly had to bring her out of the mortuary even as all the family members collapsed into each others arms. “What will happen to us,” his sister wailed.

Abhishek pursued engineering course from a college in Chennai. He shifted to Hyderabad around four-years ago and worked in software companies. He shifted to a new company located in Raheja Mindspace, Madhapur, in July.

“His mother Ms. Pushpa met with the accident while taking a morning walk. Since then, she has been in coma,” said Deepak, a family member.

V. Santosh, manager at the software company, said that Abhishek used to report to him. “We asked him to join the company in May. But Mr. Abhishek sought time till July to shift his mother. He used to leave office at 5 p.m. everyday to take care of his mother,” Mr Santosh said.

Recalling the last time he met, the victim’s friend Sandeep Kumar said that they met on Saturday night as a friend from Pune was in Hyderabad. “Despite all the issues, he always had a smile on his face,” Mr Sandeep said. Abhishek and Lisa Dhar, who was pillion rider, were college friends in Chennai.