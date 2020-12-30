ABCI Award for L&T Metro Rail

ABCI is the country’s largest non-profit organisation for business communication professionals since 1957

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) LTMRH has been presented with the prestigious ABCI Award under the categories ‘Web Communication – Online Campaign’ and ‘Internal Broadcast – Intranet’ in the 59th Annual Awards Nite 2020, hosted in Mumbai by the Association of Business Communicators of India recently.

ABCI is the country’s largest non-profit organisation for business communication professionals since 1957. “We are delighted to receive these prestigious awards, which are a testimonial to my entire team’s hard work and best efforts put in. Specially, I would like to congratulate corporate communications department for their innovative and unique campaigns to reach out to the commuters of Hyderabad Metro Rail, enabling encouragement to ridership growth and help better understanding of the travel etiquettes in this new normal scenario. I would like to thank all jury members and ABCI core team for recognising L&TMRHL as a brand to reckon with,” said L&TMRH MD and CEO K.V.B. Reddy.

L&TMRH is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro to implement the project on Design, Built, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. It signed the Concession Agreement (CA) with the then Government of Andhra Pradesh on September 4, 2010, and completed the financial closure on March 1, 2011, in a record six months. A consortium of 10 banks led by the State Bank of India has sanctioned the entire debt requirement of the project, which is the largest fund tie-up in India for a non-power infrastructure Public Private Partnership (PPP) project, said a press release.