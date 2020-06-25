ABB, NIT-W join hands for M. Tech in Smart Electric Grid

HYDERABAD

ABB Power Grids India and National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NIT-W) have entered into a memorandum of understanding to drive smart electric grid technology education, skills development and research activities.

A key component of their partnership will be the launch of a unique Master of Technology programme in Smart Electric Grid (SEG) from the current academic year. For a nationwide smart electric grid, the education system and future talent have to play a vital role. Towards this, ABB Power Grids India has partnered with the Department of Electrical Engineering of NITW to develop a unique M.Tech programme in SEG, said a release on the virtual signing of the MoU.

The company will help the premier Institute create a “socially-relevant and yet internationally-acceptable curriculum, implement innovative and effective teaching methodologies and sharpen focus on the wholesome development of students over the next five years.” Besides crafting the course content for the programme, the ABB team will support the Institute in setting up a laboratory for SEG technology and provide internship opportunities for SEG for the M.Tech students and Ph.D scholars.“This is an important partnership that will strengthen collaboration between academia and industry. Building the right talent pool is crucial for building a sustainable grid of the future,” said N.Venu, Managing Director of ABB Power Grids India.

NITW Director N.V. Ramana Rao said development of the country’s power network has become a driving force in meeting the demand for rapid growth in urban and rural areas. “Our aim is to create the right educational framework and environment that enables a cleaner, greener and smarter grid,” he said