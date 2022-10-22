Abandoned weapons found inside Public Gardens 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 22, 2022 00:42 IST

Saifabad police on Friday recovered three old and rusted weapons near the State Horticulture department’s office inside Public Gardens.

The police were alerted around 11 a.m. when workers were cleaning the area and found them hidden among the plants. The weapons include two tapancha and a revolver. Police deployed a doq squad and carried out a preliminary search operation in the area.

A case was registered as per Section 102 of CrPC (seizure of property found under circumstances that create suspicion of commission of any offence). A probe was opened.

