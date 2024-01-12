Abandoned rooster’s auction cancelled; bird handed over to Blue Cross

January 12, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

After cancelling the auction of the abandoned rooster, TSRTC officials on Friday handed it over to volunteers of the Blue Cross in Hyderabad, in accordance to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules 2017.

The authorities called off the auction in the afternoon as it was not permissible under the provisions of the stipulated rules, TSRTC said.

The rooster was abandoned by an unidentified passenger in a TSRTC express bus bound for Vemulawada on Tuesday night. It was kept in the safe custody of the security personnel of the Karimnagar II depot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The depot officials tried to trace the owner of the rooster, but in vain. Subsequently, they informed the local volunteers of the Blue Cross of Hyderabad, a non-profit registered society, recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

A mason from Rajanna Sircilla district, who originally hailed from Andhra Pradesh, turned up at the bus depot on Friday morning staking claim over the abandoned rooster. But he did not show any evidence to substantiate his claim.

Karimnagar II depot manager Mallaiah handed over the rooster to T. Narayana, a volunteer of the Blue Cross of Hyderabad, in adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP).Eom)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.