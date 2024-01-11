Abandoned rooster to be auctioned at Karimnagar bus station today

January 11, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

As no one turned up to claim a rooster, found abandoned in a TSRTC bus here, officials have decided to hold an open auction for the bird at the bus station on Friday.

The rooster was found in a basket under the rear seat of an express bus by the staff when it halted at Karimnagar bus station en route to the temple town of Vemulawada on Tuesday night, sources said.

An unidentified passenger, who travelled by the bus, might have abandoned the rooster allegedly meant to be used in cockfights during Sankranti, apprehensive of getting caught, sources added.

The open auction of the rooster will be held at the Karimnagar-II depot at 3 p.m. on Friday.