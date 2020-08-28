Abandoned part of school crashes

The ceiling of the main hall of the abandoned portion of Government Boys School, Sultan Bazaar, collapsed on Thursday. Nobody was injured as the incident happened early in the morning, according to eye-witnesses.
The school building was built in 1866 in what used to be called Chudderghat area, using private donations. The classrooms built on either side of the hall were abandoned some time ago after classrooms were built in the open area of the school complex which also houses the Sultan Bazar Clock Tower. The long high ceiling had asbestos ceiling held up by wooden rafters and beams and a gaping hole opened up after Thursday’s collapse.
Among the alumni of the school are former President Zakir Hussain, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh T. Anjaiah, Rajya Sabha member K. Kesava Rao and a host of other well-known people. Promises of maintenance and repair were made frequently but nothing had happened.
Poet Sarojini Naidu’s father Aghornath Chattopadhyay was briefly associated with the school. While working as headmaster of the school, Marmaduke Pickhtall translated the Koran into English.
The school with the clock tower forms an important stop in heritage walks conducted in the area.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath