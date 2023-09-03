Aarvee Associates, Systra chosen to prepare metro rail DPRs

September 03, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

Aarvee Associates and Systra have bagged two package contracts each for preparing the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the proposed third phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) project. They are among the five agencies which made a bid on Saturday.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail (HAML) managing director N.V.S. Reddy said four consultants — Aarvee Associates, Systra, UMTC and RITES — were found technically qualified. The financial bids were opened on August 30 where Aarvee Associates got the highest technical score and also offered the lowest financial bids for all the four packages.

As per the tender conditions, Aarvee was awarded two packages and the other two packages were awarded to the next highest technical scorer, Systra, after it matched the lowest financial bid.

Package 1 Systra ₹2.55 crore; BHEL - Isnapur (13 km) L.B. Nagar - Pedda Amberpet (13 km) and ORR Patancheruvu Junction - ORR Narsingi Jn (22 km); Total: 48 km

Package II Aarvee ₹3.05 crore; Shamshabad junction metro station – Shadnagar (28 km) Shamshabad Airport Station – Kandukur Pharma City (26 km) and ORR Shamshabad Junction - ORR Pedda Amberpet Junction (40 km); Total: 94 km

Package III Aarvee ₹2.53 crore - Uppal X Road - Bibinagar (25 km) Tarnaka X Road - ECIL X Road (8 km) and ORR Pedda Amberpet Jn - ORR Medchal Jn (45 km); Total: 78 km

Package IV Systra ₹2.56 crore - Double elevated flyover/metro from JBS metro rail station to Tumkunta (17 km) double elevated flyover/metro from Paradise X Road to Kandlakoya (12 km) and ORR Medchal Jn - ORR Patancheruvu Jn (29 km); Total: 58 km

These selected agencies will have to first submit Preliminary Project Reports (PPRs) in two months after carrying out traffic surveys, travel demand forecasting, ridership estimates, alternative options analysis etc., and recommend suitable modes of public transport.

The agencies will also have to prepare DPRs in three months with details of metro rail alignment, viaduct/at grade/underground options, stations & depots, electric traction, signalling and train communication, coaches, environment/social impact assessment, transit oriented development, last mile connectivity, cost estimates, fare structure, financial analysis, project implementation plan, etc.

The agencies have been asked to start the field surveys immediately in all selected corridors simultaneously as Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao was keen on works being started soon, he added.

