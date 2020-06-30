Aarogyasri in-charge coordinator in ACB net

HYDERABAD

30 June 2020 20:14 IST

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Tuesday nabbed Aarogyasri Health Care Trust Siddipet district coordinator in-charge T. Raghunath after the latter allegedly demanded and collected ₹25,000 bribe from a person.

A doctor, Meera Sridhar, the complainant, was running Sri Laxmi Srinivasa dental clinic at Gajwel in Siddipet district. His clinic was empanelled for treatment of patients under Aarogyasri scheme. “For that the clinic owner has to get a service contract agreement registered with a Sub-Registrar,” ACB Nizamabad range DSP T. Ravi Kumar said.

Both clinic owner and Raghunath, by virtue of being in-charge director for undivided Sangareddy district, had to sign the agreement before the Sub-Registrar. “To sign the papers, Raghunath initially demanded ₹30,000 bribe and eventually settled for ₹25,000,” the DSP said.

Advertising

Advertising

Raghuanth, who is presently Rangareddy district co-ordinator, asked the clinic owner to come to his office in Lakdikapool. After meeting there, they started for the local Sub-Registrar’s office in a car. “Raghunath collected the money and hid it in his laptop bag while travelling in the car. We caught him while the registration process was on in the SR office,” the DSP said.

Raghunath was presented before a special court and remanded in judicial custody. ACB officials appealed to people to call 1064 in case of any State government employee indulging in corruption.