Aarogyasri in-charge coordinator in ACB net

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Tuesday nabbed Aarogyasri Health Care Trust Siddipet district coordinator in-charge T. Raghunath after the latter allegedly demanded and collected ₹25,000 bribe from a person.
A doctor, Meera Sridhar, the complainant, was running Sri Laxmi Srinivasa dental clinic at Gajwel in Siddipet district. His clinic was empanelled for treatment of patients under Aarogyasri scheme. “For that the clinic owner has to get a service contract agreement registered with a Sub-Registrar,” ACB Nizamabad range DSP T. Ravi Kumar said.
Both clinic owner and Raghunath, by virtue of being in-charge director for undivided Sangareddy district, had to sign the agreement before the Sub-Registrar. “To sign the papers, Raghunath initially demanded ₹30,000 bribe and eventually settled for ₹25,000,” the DSP said.
Raghuanth, who is presently Rangareddy district co-ordinator, asked the clinic owner to come to his office in Lakdikapool. After meeting there, they started for the local Sub-Registrar’s office in a car. “Raghunath collected the money and hid it in his laptop bag while travelling in the car. We caught him while the registration process was on in the SR office,” the DSP said.
Raghunath was presented before a special court and remanded in judicial custody. ACB officials appealed to people to call 1064 in case of any State government employee indulging in corruption.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath