Aarogyasri coverage raised to ₹5 lakh with introduction of digital cards

July 20, 2023 06:41 am | Updated 06:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a significant move aimed at improving healthcare accessibility to its citizens, the Telangana government has decided to substantially increase the health insurance coverage provided to Aarogyasri beneficiaries. The current coverage of ₹2 lakh will be raised to ₹5 lakh, providing a significant safety net for those in need.

As part of this initiative, the government will also be introducing Aarogyasri digital cards for all beneficiaries in the coming weeks, making it easier for them to avail the enhanced health insurance coverage.

The decision was made during a crucial meeting on Tuesday, convened by Health Minister Harish Rao. To ensure a smooth and efficient distribution process, local public representatives in each district will actively assist in the issuance of the digital cards. For this purpose, the government plans to launch an e-KYC initiative, which will enable beneficiaries to verify their residential addresses online through Aadhaar authentication. Moreover, to further enhance security and identification measures, facial recognition software will also be introduced to accurately identify and validate the beneficiaries.

It was also decided that the medical audit of these services will be conducted by specialist doctors from the prestigious Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad. The meeting also led to an announcement regarding free cochlear implant surgeries for children. This service, which was previously available only at the government ENT hospital in Koti, will now be extended to MGM Hospital in Warangal.

In recognition of the outstanding work carried out by doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has also decided to provide special funding of ₹1.3 crore to those who performed a total of 866 black fungus surgeries.

