Aarogya Setu’s server side source code to be made public soon

The Centre will soon release the source code of the Aarogya Setu app on the server side, a Right to Information Act query has revealed.
Srinivas Kodali, an independent security researcher, who sought the server side source code had filed the RTI query with the National Informatics Centre which is the custodian of the information on the COVID-19 contact tracing app.
“The government had released the a version of the source code for Android, and not the source code in its entirety. This snowballed into a controversy. The server side source code is important to understand how the whole app functions,” Mr Kodali said.
Mr Kodali’s query consisted of three queries, including a request that the database schema, a sort of blueprint of the construction of the app, of Aarogya Setu. However, this was denied under 8 (a), 8 (e) and 8 (j) of the RTI Act which provide for non-disclosure of information on grounds of threat to interests of the country including those scientific or strategic in nature, among others.
“The database schema is a technical design component which is specific to Aarogya Setu. Disclosing this schema may adversely affect the App and its security. This information could also be misused by adversaries and any other person with malicious/criminal intent,” a reply from the Public Information Officer and Deputy Director General Nagesh Shastri stated.
After the Android version, the IOS version’s source code was made public on government platform Open Forge on August 13.
