Hyderabad

Aamir Khan takes up Green India Challenge

Actor Aamir Khan planting a sapling at Begumpet airport on Sunday.  

Actor Aamir Khan planted a sapling at Begumpet Airport on Sunday as part of the ‘Green Indian Challenge’ initiated by Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

Mr. Khan, who is on a visit to Hyderabad, planted the sapling at the airport along with his Lal Singh Chadda co-star and Telugu actor, Naga Chaitanya.

Mr. Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Mr. Khan appreciated the novel initiative of the TRS Parliament member.

The Dangal actor said that the initiative should be taken up across the country and appealed people to participate in large numbers and plant saplings wherever they can.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2021 10:15:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/aamir-khan-takes-up-green-india-challenge/article36556582.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY