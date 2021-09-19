Aamir Khan takes up Green India Challenge

Actor Aamir Khan planted a sapling at Begumpet Airport on Sunday as part of the ‘Green Indian Challenge’ initiated by Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

Mr. Khan, who is on a visit to Hyderabad, planted the sapling at the airport along with his Lal Singh Chadda co-star and Telugu actor, Naga Chaitanya.

Mr. Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Mr. Khan appreciated the novel initiative of the TRS Parliament member.

The Dangal actor said that the initiative should be taken up across the country and appealed people to participate in large numbers and plant saplings wherever they can.