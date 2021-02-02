Aadhaar update at post-offices

Department of Posts has informed that the Hyderabad postal region has made 124 Aadhaar centres and 15 mobile kits operational at post-offices in 28 districts of Telangana to help ration card holders to update their ‘Iris’ and mobile number in Aadhaar card, keeping in view of discontinuation of biometric system due to COVID-19 pandemic.
A fee of ₹50 need to paid for updating the mobile number or ₹100 for ‘Iris’update. It is ₹100 for both mobile number and Iris update. Aadhaar card proof is necessary for the process. Post-offices have taken up awareness through their delivery staff of postmen/and gramin dak sevaks for creating awareness among ration, food security, Annapurna and Antyodaya card holders in coordination with local fair price shop dealers to avail these services.
The department has also offered to provide camps for free updation of the Aadhaar records in their respective apartments or residential welfare associations. Between January 15-31, a total of 107 special camps were organised and 733 enrolments, 9,152 updations totalling 9,885 transactions were done in the region, said a press release.
