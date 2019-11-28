Aadhaar Seva Kendra starts operations in Hyderabad

Telangana’s first Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in Madhapur started its operations.

The centre, operated by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has a capacity to handle over 1,000 Aadhaar enrolment or updates every day.

People can avail Aadhaar related services such as enrolment and updations of address, name, gender, date of birth, mobile number, e-mail ID, photo and biometrics, including photo, finger print and iris.

UIDAI has also provided the facility to book appointments online by visiting the URL ask.uidai.gov.in, where in one can choose their convenient date and time to avail the services.

The Aadhaar Seva Kendra is open from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. everyday.

Aadhaar enrolment and mandatory biometric update of children from five to 15 years of age is absolutelyfree of cost.

For all other updates/corrections, a nominal fee of ₹50 will be charged per transaction. Apart from residents of twin cities, people from other areas also can avail the Aadhaar related services here.