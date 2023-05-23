HamberMenu
Aadhaar services to be launched in Sircilla and Metpalli post offices next month

Already available at Karimnagar HPO

May 23, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Aadhaar enrolment and updation services will be extended to the post offices in Sircilla and Metpalli towns in the Karimnagar postal division next month.

Aadhaar services are presently available at the head post office in Karimnagar.

Arrangements are underway to launch Aadhaar services, including new enrolment and updation, at the post offices in Sircilla and Metpalli in June this year, Superintendent of Post Offices, Karimnagar Division, P Prabhakar, said in a statement.

The facility is being extended to the two post offices for the benefit of people.

