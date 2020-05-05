‘Aadhaar hurdle’ may stop couple’s journey

A family of eight migrant workers was distraught after one of them could not enrol with the police as she did not have Aadhaar card.

Ata-ur-Rahman (30) and his wife Nargis Khatoon (19) arrived with siblings and cousins at the Jubilee Hills Metro Station where police were enrolling migrant workers. When it was Nargis’ turn, she was turned away as Aadhaar card is mandatory.

“I work as a kamdani worker at a boutique in Jubilee Hills. In Hyderabad, I live near Gayatri Hills. All of us have an Aadhaar card except my wife. I said we have her Class X certificate but they are not accepting this. I have my mother here and other family members,” Ata said.

Nargis said that while Ata’s sibling, and cousins have Aadhaar cards, she is the only one in the family who does not.

“What can I do if I do not have an Aadhaar card at this time? They are not accepting my Class X certificate. Is there no other way?” she said.

The app which police use to digitally register and process migrants’ applications has 16 fields. These include name, gender, age, police station under which worker resides, mobile number and Aadhaar number.