Aadhaar enrolment at post offices resumed

27 centres identified under Hyderabad south-east division

Aadhaar services, including new enrolment and updation, have been resumed at 27 identified post offices under Hyderabad south-east division. These are: Station Kachiguda head post office, Hyderabad jubilee head post office, Amberpet, Bahadurpura, Falaknama, GSI Bandlaguda, Keshogiri, L.B. Nagar, Malakpet Colony, P&T Colony, R.K. Puram, Rajendranagar, Sahifa, Saidabad, Saroornagar, Shalibanda, Shamsabad, Uppal, Saidabad Colony, Vanasthalipuram, Meerpet, HPS Post office, I.E Nacharam, Hayathnagar, New Nallakunta and Mankhal post office.

Aadhaar camps at different residential colonies /institutions /offices in collaboration with colony associations are also being taken up wherever minimum 40 enrollments can be done and suitable accommodation along with basic amenities are provided to the operating.

One such Aadhaar camp is scheduled to begin on Thursday at Quadria International Organization, Quazipura in collaboration with Ahmed Ul Hussaini Sayeed Quadri, president, Quadria International Organization. Citizens are requested to utilize the services during office working hours at above post offices by bringing any one of the listed 80 documents like birth certificate, SSC certificate, passport, photo ID, PAN card, CGHS card, and Central / state pension payment order, said a press release by Senior Superintendent of post offices Vishnu Ambareesh.

Post Bank

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) services are also available with its doorstep banking services, utility payment bills like electricity bills, recharge of bills, gas booking, online payments of department recurring deposits, monthly payments, Aadhaar enabled payment services (AEPS) and Jeevan Pramaan Services for the benefit of pensioners at the door step of the aged pensioners, he said.

Most beneficiary schemes for future of girl child is SSA (Sukanya Sammriddhi Yojana), which can be opened with a minimum of ₹ 250 which can also be claimed as tax exemption under 80C. With annual premium of ₹12 PMSBY accounts can be opened for accidental insurance of ₹2 lakhs and PMJJBY account with annual payment of ₹330 towards death insurance of ₹2 lakh. APY guarantees minimum pension scheme to subscribers aged between 18 and 40 years.

Life Insurance with low premium and high bonus returns is offered under postal life insurance to all government employees, professionals and for rural population under the rural postal life insurance. For more information and to seek camps, contact 040-23463800 / 9440158050, the release added.