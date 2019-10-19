Aadhaar-based system to monitor attendance at welfare hostels

The Tribal Welfare Department (TWD) has found that at least 6,800 students have been missing their attendance when the roll call was taken in the 470 hostels ever since the Aadhaar Based Attendance System (ABAS) was introduced with the assistance of the revamped Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) in the last few months.

Shocked over the development, authorities have instructed district education officers to take up personal verification of every student to check if any has been unable to mark attendance owing to technical issues, like not having the Aadhaar card, punching problem or if one is simply a ‘bogus student’.

“After verification if we find something amiss, we will immediately take action. The ABAS system has been of great help to us ever since it was introduced as we have been able to integrate our modules, including diet bill generation, hostel management system, and food provision and authenticate bill generation so that our children get proper food,” said TWD Joint Director E. Naveen Nicolas.

There are more than one lakh students in the hostels and even the staff have been brought under the ABAS.

“We are now able to generate real-time information about the students and hostel wardens need not keep any physical count any more,” he said.

Other departments like School Education, Technical Education, BC Welfare, and SC Welfare too have introduced ABAS with total authentications crossing a record 10 lakh, with more than 18 crore done so far. It was made possible following installation of about 19,000 biometric devices in government departments for initialising the foolproof attendance system.

Launched two years ago, the first one lakh authentications were achieved within three months in January 2018.

“We convinced departments like Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare to use the system assuring them of reliable performance. Slowly, they came on board after pilot schemes turned out to be successful,” said TSTS Managing Director G. T. Venkateswara Rao.

In an innovative model, the TSTS came up with the rental model for devices — ₹1,000 per month along with connectivity cost — chosen through a global tender where the chosen agency has to ensure that it works for 18 hours a day. “Our officials worked hard on ABAS and managed to save significant amount of money for the welfare departments and streamlined education department systems too. This is the biggest such exercise across the country,” said Mr. Rao, also Commissioner, Electronic Service Delivery (ESD).

ABAS introduction has also led to other interesting developments. For instance, JNTU saw the number of students opting for M.Tech coming down once it was made mandatory for all colleges for post-graduate students and the faculty. “There is a fall in admissions but now only serious students are taking admission. It is also helping us monitor the availability of teaching faculty in affiliated colleges,” said Registrar N. Yadaiah.