A year-round book fair to hook in youngsters

Culture Minister reveals plans of a permanent book fair in the city

A permanent book fair is set to be established in the Ravindra Bharathi auditorium complex in Hyderabad.

“Books are the key to the past as well as the future. To promote book reading habit, we will set up a permanent book fair at Ravindra Bharathi,” said Minister for Culture V. Srinivas Goud, while inaugurating the 34th Hyderabad Book Fair at NTR Stadium on Saturday afternoon. He, however, did not specify a timeline for the project.

“Books were the driving force in the creation of Telangana as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is an avid reader. Books are like weapons,” said Mr. Goud.

Earlier, the Minister was welcomed by folk artistes who stood in the sun for nearly three hours and later showcased their skill to a few bureaucrats.

“Good news doesn’t become viral on WhatsApp or social media. A few seconds of bad behaviour by humans become viral. People who spread fake news cannot write books. They will get beaten up if they do,” said Mr. Goud as he asked youngsters to pick up books instead of the cellphone.

Speaking at the launch of the fair, author Juloori Gouri Shankar said, “We will take book fairs to the interior regions of Telangana. We will take it to the districts so that people start reading books in a big way.”

The book fair at NTR Stadium will go on till December 28.