A year on, ills still plague cashless health insurance access

HYDERABAD

30 April 2021 00:09 IST

Hospitals denying cashless treatment to eligible health insurance policy-holders

A year on, some aspects about COVID-19 refuse to change as evident from a recent tweet of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on hospitals denying cashless treatment to eligible health insurance policy-holders.

It remains a concern, especially for people who opted for the covers in the wake of pandemic and after witnessing families exhaust savings on the treatment. Though the tweet did not share specifics and referred to reports, it was enough for insurance regulator IRDAI to swing into action. It issued two advisories, asking health insurers to ensure network providers (hospitals) extend cashless treatment as well as lodge complaints against hospitals denying the facility to respective State governments.

General Insurance Agents’ Federation Integrated president Rapolu Sudhakar says little has changed, from last year, as many hospitals have been insisting on policy-holders settling the bill and then seeking reimbursement from their insurer. The tariffs prescribed for the hospitals, which he says are low, are a reason. Aggrieved customers, he adds, are venting ire on insurance agents who sold them the health covers.

Director, Underwriting, Claims and Product at Max Bupa Health Insurance Bhabatosh Mishra said insurers come to know only when either the customer complains or during survey on reimbursement claims. “During the survey, we check with customers why they did not opt for cashless,” he said. Cashless treatment offers immense benefit, both in terms of relatively lesser charges on account of the tariff and in view of the average cost of COVID-19 treatment being ₹1-1.5 lakh, something that not many can afford out of pocket.

He, however, added that instances of hospitals denying cashless treatment were sporadic. Concurring with him, Star Health Insurance Managing Director S. Prakash said, “When insurance was giving good revenue and profit they were aligned... Now, when there is a crisis, it is inhuman for hospitals to say they will not entertain cashless.”

Both the executives emphasised the need to standardise treatment protocol. According to Dr. Prakash, “Opportunities come in adversity” and in the present context, insurance companies through the General Insurance Council should approach hospitals and initiate baby steps towards having in place such a standard operating procedure not just for COVID-19 but in the management of other acute conditions. Insurance companies are also at the receiving end with some blacklisting hospitals for fudging documents and conducting investigations when not required.

An official of IRDAI said in addition to lodging complaints with the insurers concerned, aggrieved customers also can make use of the integrated complaint system available with the regulator.

On advice to policy-holders, Dr. Mishra says before going to the hospital COVID patients should consult a clinician, may be digitally, and check if their condition warrants admission or can be treated at home. In the event of hospitals denying cashless treatment, “call your insurance company and they will act on it.”