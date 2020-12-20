A visit to Ladakh, Kashmir changed this Hyderabadi’s life

Hyderabad

20 December 2020 00:09 IST

Interaction with several Armymen inspired him to join the forces

‘For your tomorrow we gave our today’, a signage in Kashmir valley changed the destiny of Flying Officer G. Akshay, who otherwise had no hint of bravery and testing conditions under which the Armed Forces operate.

In September 2016, when this Hyderabadi boy quit his job at a multinational company and went on a solo bike trip to Ladakh, and visited Kargil Memorial in Dras, he had no idea he would experience first hand sacrifices made by the Armed Forces for the nation. En route he interacted with several Army personnel.

Loads of images after coming back home inspired him to decisively take decisions to join the ranks. In between, he worked for another company and sharpened his skills, and attitude to earn the colours of the uniform.

“Though my job was cushy, I thought why should I not try this (Army). I appeared for the entrance examination and got into the Indian Air Force,” he told The Hindu.

A graduate in electronics and communication engineering, Akshay was born and brought up in Hyderabad, while his father Sudhakar, an acupuncture therapist, hails from Parigi in Vikarabad district.