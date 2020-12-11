A visit meant to spew venom on PM, says Bandi Sanjay

He demands purchase of fine variety paddy at ₹2,500

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay described Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s tour as an effort to spew venom on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with baseless allegations on the farm Bills, but people were not willing to believe him.

At a press conference in Vemulawada, he said KCR was adept at selling lies as he had done with farmers of Telangana over the years, the latest being ignoring the farmers who, believing him, had cultivated fine variety paddy. “He is mum on buying the paddy after forcing the farmers to cultivate fine variety with threats,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay alleged that after asking the farmers to cultivate fine variety on 30 lakh acres across Telangana, the Chief Minister himself had cultivated other varieties at his farmhouse and sold them to corporates. He demanded that the government buy the fine variety from farmers at ₹2,500 per quintal.

The BJP chief claimed that even government employees and teachers were cheated after being promised PRC and interim relief. The BJP would organise protest in all district headquarters on December 14 on the issue and promised to stand with employees and teachers till the government made a statement on the same.

Mr. Sanjay defended the new farm Bills, saying only Punjab farmers were protesting while others were happy with the reforms. It was evident from the farmers bandh in Telangana, which he said was a flop despite the ruling party coming onto the roads. “There were no farmers except TRS activists and leaders,” he said.

The Karimnagar MP promised total support to the development of Raja Rajeshwari temple at Vemulawada and asked the government to send proposals to the Central government for assistance.