A visit down memory lane for first batch of Dhruva

Hyderabad

27 September 2020 21:56 IST

Silver jubilee reunion celebrated virtually by first batch of Dhruva College of Management

An emotional reunion it was as they saw some of them after 25 years. There were no hugs and handshakes but only smiles and emotions pouring out on the screen as the silver jubilee reunion was celebrated virtually by the first batch of the Dhruva College of Management.

Cutting across continents, countries and time zones, sharing successes and disappointments and the highs and lows of life, 59 of the 60 students of the 1995-97 batch went down the memory lane as they missed their lone batchmate Sunita, who passed away.

Giving them the company were their teachers and other dignitaries who shaped their careers after they stepped out of the portals. On behalf of the batch of 1995-97, Sudarshan Satyam presented a video tribute to Dr. S. Pratap Reddy, Chairman of Dhruva, for being pivotal in shaping their lives while the college curated and presented a video reminiscence of their first steps to leaving the campus.

Dr. Reddy in his address recalled the roller coaster journey of Dhruva since its inception and the significance of the first batch of students that will always remain special to him as the first born child to a mother.

To relive the moments of the past, the organising committee that comprised Sudarshan Satyam, Dheeraj Gaur, Vishnu Vardhan, Venkat Reddy, Ch Prasad, Vinod, Ganesh M and Nagarjun Gowra designed a bouquet of awards mimicking the Oscars for their batchmates.

Mr. Dheeraj Gaur and Mr. Sudarshan kept the audience glued to their catchy video presentations and funny banter taking them down memory lane. Dr. Reddy also shared another video compilation as a digital memento to the batch that made the Dhruvans emotional.