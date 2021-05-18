A two-decade-old dream come true for Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY

18 May 2021 22:58 IST

CM sanctions medical college for the district

A dream of about two decades came true for the people Sangareddy district who wished there should be a medical college at the district headquarters town with a population of about one lakh.

Along with five other districts, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sanctioned medical college for Sangareddy.

The announcement was made on Monday. Indeed, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao made a promise of sanctioning medical college to Sangareddy and regional ring road (RRR) during his election campaign at the district headquarters town.

After formation of government by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the second time in the State, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, Congress legislator from the town, made an appeal to the Chief Minister in this regard again and promised to felicitate Mr Chandrasekhar Rao if medical college was sanctioned.

Since 2002

The promise of sanctioning medical college had been doing the rounds since 2002 during the tenure of N. Chandrababu Naidu as chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, K Rosaiah and N. Kiran Kumar Reddy but it was never realised. Mr Jayaprakash Reddy had taken up agitation several times for the establishment of medical college.

It was alleged that the proposals for the medical college were approved before formation of Telangana but it was diverted to Siddipet after it was made a separate district. Though the ruling party leaders refuted the allegations stating that it was a new approval, people largely believe that the medical college was diverted to the native district of Chief Minister.

With the establishment of medical college at Sangareddy people from even neighbouring Medak and Vikarabad in addition to the adjacent Bidar in Karnataka will benefit.

“We thank Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao for sanctioning medical college. People will get better health care with the medical college. We are making all efforts to extend better treatment during corona pandemic for the public,” said Lok Sabha member K Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs Kranthi Kiran, Manick Rao, Bhupal Reddy and former MLA Chinta Prabhakar while speaking to reporters here Tuesday.