A Tughlaq act, says BJP leader

Senior BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy termed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao’s call against cultivation of paddy in the next summer season as ‘Tughlaq’ act.

“Last year, he said government would buy each grain of paddy and now he is washing his hands off on that promise. Restricting farmers from cultivating paddy without making any alternative plans would mess up agriculture activities,” he said in a press statement on Monday.

Mr. Reddy wanted to know if the government was not in favour of cultivation of paddy on a large scale, why is it constructing irrigation projects.

“Had Mr. Rao not visualised the scenario of agriculture sector after the completion of irrigation projects? What alternative crops could be cultivated under the command area? What happens to the thousands of crores of rupees of public money being spent on irrigation projects, if their water is not used?” he wondered.

If the Chief Minister is so concerned about protecting the interests of farmers, he should direct the agriculture department to find new export avenues for paddy and other traditional crops rather than throwing the blame on the Centre, he said.