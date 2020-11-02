Hyderabad

A treat for art aficionados

In its sixth year, the Kallam Anji Reddy Art (KARA) Festival has created a separate section to showcase the grassroots work of Jayadhir Tirumala Rao. Called KARA, the art event has become part of the cultural calendar of the city. This time round, the COVID-19 lockdown kept some connoisseurs away, but for those who visited Saptaparni, it was a treat.

For the past 40 years, Mr. Rao has been working with artisans and craftsmen from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to bring to light their creativity.

This year, some of the rare musical instruments, manuscripts, dokra works and other folk arts are being displayed as part of the KARA event between November 1 and 8. Parallel to this is the ongoing festival of paintings and artworks which are on sale. The proceeds of the sales will go to deserving NGOs, according to the organisers.

