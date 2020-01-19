A tough road ahead for pedestrians

City roads are set to pose tougher challenges to pedestrians, if decisions taken at the City Convergence meeting on Saturday are to be implemented on ground.

One among the decisions was to remove gaps in the central medians on the Metro Rail corridors. Though the medians were built without gaps initially, they were later broken at some places to allow drainage of excess water during monsoon. The gaps, wherever they exist, are serving as unauthorised pedestrian crossings, to remove which a decision was taken in Saturday’s meeting.

Instead, walkers will be directed through signage towards foot over bridges (FOBs), a statement from GHMC informed. In areas where vehicle traffic is very high, railings will be erected on central medians to prevent pedestrian crossing.

The meeting under the chairmanship of GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar also took a decision to conduct a study towards re-engineering of the roads in 52 identified black spots where accidents recur despite various safety measures. Road engineering, Traffic and Transport officials will take up the joint study, it informed.

Service road will be developed on the 11-km stretch between Mehdipatnam and Gachibowli, and footpaths too will be modernised on this stretch. Traffic issues will be addressed also on the road between Dilsukhnagar and L.B. Nagar, where the stretch is narrow, the statement said.

The Commissioner has directed the Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities to shift the bus shelters built by them to alternative locations suggested by traffic police, in view of several of them being closer to junctions, resulting in traffic jams. It has also been decided to provide signage about speed limits on major city roads to prevent accidents.

The meeting, conducted at the Police Commissionerate, also discussed women’s safety issues in the city. Crimes such as chain snatching and harassment may be curbed by increasing lighting on roads and colonies where several educational institutes, coaching centres and companies exist, the meeting decided.

Directions have been given to the HMWS&SB officials to plug leakages on war footing in areas such as Chandrayangutta, Banjara Hills, Malkajgiri, and others.

City police commissioner Anjani Kumar, officials from Police and Traffic departments, HMRL, HMWS&SB, TSTransco, and Revenue department were present.