A token of gratitude to plasma donors

People who recovered from COVID-19 and donated plasma were felicitated at ‘Thank You Plasma Angels’ programme held in the city on Saturday by Telangana Plasma Donors Association headed by Gudur Narayana Reddy. About 800 donors have donated plasma through the association.
Apollo Hospitals joint managing director Sangita Reddy and Sunshine Hospital chairman A.V. Gurava Reddy were among those who participated in the programme.
In her address, Dr Sangita Reddy said the plague led to renaissance in Europe and people realised the importance of humanity, sharing of information and other virtues. She said that the COVID-19 crisis would also help bring the world together in the same way. For his part, Dr Gurava Reddy said efforts of the donors were laudable.
