A time line of Disha rape and murder case

Employees of NTR veterinary super speciality hospital paying tributes to the Hyderabad veterinary doctor who was gang raped and murdered, in Vijayawada.

Employees of NTR veterinary super speciality hospital paying tributes to the Hyderabad veterinary doctor who was gang raped and murdered, in Vijayawada.

Here is the time line of the rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian

November 27, 2019: Disha (name changed), the vet is abducted from Tondupalli toll plaza on ORR by four persons.

November 28: Her charred body is found at an underpass near Chattanpalli in Shadnagar. Father of the deceased identified the remains

November 29: Four accused – Md. Arif, Jollu Naveen, Jollu Siva and Ch. Chennakeshavulu, native of Narayanpet district nabbed by police. Nation-wide protests against the brutal rape and murder.

November 30: Unprecedented protests in Shadnagar Town as the accused brought to the local police station being presented before the local magistrate. Accused remanded to 14-day judicial custody. The accused shifted to Charlapalli Central Prison in Hyderabad.

December 1: Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao instructs officials that a fast track court be constituted to try the vet rape and murder case.

December 2: A petition is filed by the Cyberabad police in the Shadnagar court seeking custody of the four accused in the vet’s rape and murder case.

December 4: Shadnagar court grants seven days police custody of the rape and murder accused.

December 5: A Special Investigation Team of Cyberabad police take custody of the accused for further investigation.

December 6, 2019: The four accused gunned down in an encounter with the police near Chattanpalli after they allegedly tried to snatch the weapons in a bid to flee.

Vet rape and murder case accused shot dead at Chatanpalli
 

