A time line of Disha rape and murder case

November 27, 2019: Disha (name changed), the vet is abducted from Tondupalli toll plaza on ORR by four persons.

November 28: Her charred body is found at an underpass near Chattanpalli in Shadnagar. Father of the deceased identified the remains

November 29: Four accused – Md. Arif, Jollu Naveen, Jollu Siva and Ch. Chennakeshavulu, native of Narayanpet district nabbed by police. Nation-wide protests against the brutal rape and murder.

November 30: Unprecedented protests in Shadnagar Town as the accused brought to the local police station being presented before the local magistrate. Accused remanded to 14-day judicial custody. The accused shifted to Charlapalli Central Prison in Hyderabad.

December 1: Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao instructs officials that a fast track court be constituted to try the vet rape and murder case.

December 2: A petition is filed by the Cyberabad police in the Shadnagar court seeking custody of the four accused in the vet’s rape and murder case.

December 4: Shadnagar court grants seven days police custody of the rape and murder accused.

December 5: A Special Investigation Team of Cyberabad police take custody of the accused for further investigation.

December 6, 2019: The four accused gunned down in an encounter with the police near Chattanpalli after they allegedly tried to snatch the weapons in a bid to flee.