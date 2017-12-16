A Telugu meal not to miss

The food and cuisine of Telangana has become a huge hit with the delegates to WTC.

The Civil Supplies Corporation, which is supervising the lunch for the delegates at various venues, was appreciated for the quality and taste of food and also for the arrangements that enabled the guests enjoy their meal at L.B. Stadium, Ravindra Bharathi, Telugu University and Lalitha Kala Thoranam.

Civil Supplies Minister Eatala Rajender, Chief Secretary S.P. Singh and Civil Supplies Commissioner C.V. Anand inspected the venues and had lunch with the guests.

At every venue, the display board has the menu. The menu on Saturday included vegetarian biryani, pesarala vadiyala pulusu, baingan bagara, bhendi fry, palakura pappu, chintakaya-pandumirch pachadi, dondakaya pachadi, pachipulusu, tomato rasam, pulihora, gajar ka halwa, dryfruit salad, Telangana speciality snacks like malida muddalu, bhakshyalu, sakinalu, special paneer butter masala, various chutneys, papad, challa mirapakayalu, curd, ghee and paan.