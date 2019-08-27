A stench that refuses to die down

Residents of Shastri Nagar and other localities in Ward Number 7 of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) continue to suffer because of a garbage transit point beside Mahatma Gandhi Community Hall in Trimulgherry.

A foul stench hangs heavy in the air around the community hall near which smaller vehicles dump garbage. Bigger vehicles lift the waste and take it to the Jawahar Nagar dumpyard. “Unless necessary, no one steps out of home in the evenings as the smell is unbearable. Besides, the area is filled with mosquitoes which increases chances of dengue and malaria. Until a few years ago, we used to organise small functions at the community hall. Now we have to find space in narrow lanes to hold functions,” said a resident of Shastri Nagar.

Residents have earlier staged protest over the issue and though proposals were cleared to shift the transit point, it is yet to materialise. Officials from SCB said they are in the process of identifying two parcels of lands to shift the transit point. “We are identifying a couples of places to decentralise the garbage transit process. We are in discussion with Local Military Authority and Defence Estates Officer to spare some lands. It will be finalised shortly,” said SCB chief executive officer, S.V.R. Chandra Sekhar.