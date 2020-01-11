A sporting gesture

It was a truly sporting gesture and a token of appreciation for the efforts well-known cricket coach Mirza Rahmathullah Baig had put in over the years when chief national badminton coach P. Gopichand accompanied former Andhra captain V. Chamundeswaranath to present a purse of ₹ 5 lakh on Friday.
The 79-year-old coach is undergoing treatment for ulcer at a hospital in the city. “I thought it would be apt to remember his contribution as a selfless coach for I was one of the many who benefited, including the great Kapil Dev and Shivlal Yadav, who were in the national camp in 1976 when he was guiding us along with Keki Tarapore and Hemu Adhikari,” Chamundi said.
“Many former and current players are also pooling in money,” Chamundeswaranath said.
“We pray for his recovery,” Gopichand said.
