A snip here, a shave there

Family bonding in Hyderabad has now reached a whole new level. With hair salons remaining shut due to the lockdown, people are becoming their own beautician and that of their loved ones, shaving and trimming the hair and beards of their siblings and children.

Several youngsters who spoke to The Hindu admitted that they picked up the scissors and trimmers to groom themselves, to a reasonable degree of success, thanks to hair trimming videos on YouTube.

“My beard was too long and was itching, so my elder brother and I decided to trim it. We had never done it earlier, so we watched a few videos on YouTube and got down to business. We were quite happy with the result,” said Ahmed Farooqui, a 23-year-old social media expert at a multinational company.

Two days later, Mr. Ahmed chopped his brother Azaz Farooqui’s tresses to buzz-cut style. “My brother has been growing his hair for close to three years. But he wanted to get rid of it, so I played barber to him,” he said, adding that they have even made a time-lapse video of their attempt.

After watching the videos and photos, many of their relatives called them over to have their hair trimmed, said Mr. Ahmed.

K. Shravya, a homemaker from Miyapur said she doesn’t like her children looking shabby, and hence, picked up a trimmer to shave off their heads. “My two sons get irritated and fall sick if their hair grows beyond a certain length. So, with no barber shops open, I used my husband’s trimmer to chop their hair,” she said.