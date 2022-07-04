A smart ring that monitors stress levels

July 04, 2022 23:38 IST

Wellness wearable startup unveils Dhyana ring 2.0

Wellness wearables startup Dhyana, which is backed by badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, officially unveiled the second version of its signature ring.

The ultra-light unibody aluminium ring is designed to be worn continuously and performs various vital functions. Dhyana tracks activity and sleep pattern, and most importantly, mindfulness. It also measures calories, blood oxygen and metabolic activity, which is of critical importance for dieting and weight loss, said Dhyana MD Bhairav Shankar.

A patented feature of the new Dhyana ring is that it will notify the user whenever their stress levels are increasing. “When I was training to be a shooter, I wish I had a Dhyana ring” said Mr Bindra, who took part in the product development and has contributed his expertise in maintaining inner balance. “The fact that it can instantly show me how my mind is being disturbed is just amazing,” he added.

Dhyana was also selected as the official meditation partner by the Indian Olympic Association for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The first 5,000 units can be pre-ordered by visiting the company website (www.smartdhyana.com). The product is expected to ship by 2023.