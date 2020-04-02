Hyderabad

A section of media has given COVID-19 a religion: Asad

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi criticised a section of media for allegedly “communalising” the novel coronavirus and said that it is wrong to hold the Tablighi Jamaat and Islam as responsible for the outbreak in the country.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking to the party’s mouthpiece, 4TV.

“This media has has given COVID-19 a religion. No country has done this,” he said, and claimed that instead of uniting people in this time of crisis, they are ascribing a religion to it.

Citing instances which saw large gatherings in the recent past, he said that the Parliament was in session, and that in Madhya Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party recently formed a government, a large number of people convened to celebrate.

On Thursday, Mr Owaisi took to Twitter and described those those who die of the novel coronavirus as ‘martyrs’. In an attempt to explain the issue, he said: Those who die as a result of COVID19 are martyrs. Burial of martyrs does not require kafan (shroud) or ghusl (cleansing). One must immediately offer janazah and carry out the burial with a few people.”

