A rude shock, say officials

Top officials from the Municipal Administration & Urban Development expressed disbelief and consternation at the ranking given to the city in Ease of Living index by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

A senior official from the department said he was baffled at the ranking, given the fact that the city has been rated first in the whole country in the Mercer’s Quality of Living survey continuously for the last five years. He suspected that there is more to it than meets the eye, especially in view of the city being ranked number one in last year’s Swachh rankings.

“It comes as a rude shock. We feel it’s very unfortunate that such rankings are not based on transparent criteria and are done always in a subjective manner,” the official said.