A rare glimpse of the Indian Constitution

A public exhibition of rare photographs highlighting different aspects of the Indian Constitution got under way at the Arts College of Osmania University here on Tuesday.

The exhibition, which will run till November 28, is being organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, in association with Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Osmania University, a press release said.

Opening the exhibition to the public, university registrar Ch. Gopal Reddy administered the Preamble of the Constitution as an oath to the students, faculty members and other participants who had gathered. He highlighted how the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity form the foundation of India, and added that India is able to sustain itself as a democracy only on the strength of its Constitution.

Arts College principal D. Ravinder dwelt on the formative aspects of the Constitution, pointing out how different components were inspired by the constitutions of other countries, and also the key ideologues whose ideas are reflected in the final document of the Constitution.

K. Nageshwar, who delivered the keynote address, cited an empirical study of 792 constitutions from across the world. “Despite the initial pessimism about a being a constitutional democracy in an ocean of dictatorship, the Indian Constitution has emerged as one of the most robust constitutions. While half of the constitutions did not survive 18 years, the Indian Constitution is alive and kicking even at 70 years,” he said.

Linda Taylor, Pro Vice-Chancellor (International), Western Sydney University, who was on a visit, also spoke. Press Information Bureau (Hyderabad) DG, Venkateshwarlu gave away prizes and certificates to the students who participated in an essay writing competition in the run-up to the event.