A race against time to reach jab target

A municipal worker receiving her vaccine in Khammam on Friday.

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

17 December 2021 21:12 IST

Collector charts out action plan to accelerate drive in next few days

As the year-end approaches, the district administration is racing against time to achieve the goal of covering the remaining 30,005 eligible adults with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of days to reach a significant milestone in the fight against the virus.

An estimated 95% of the total eligible population of 7,94,206 adults in the district have already been vaccinated with one dose. A little over 49% of the district’s eligible adult population received both doses till date, sources said.

The administration has been carrying out the vaccination drive in a mission mode since its launch to ensure cent percent coverage of all the eligible population in the district in September.

Challenges

The hard-to-reach areas in the vast tribal hinterland and location of many tribal habitations in fringe areas of the forest posed multiple challenges to the field-level Health functionaries entrusted with the task of motivating eligible adults among the tribal communities to inoculate themselves, sources added.

Meanwhile, Collector D. Anudeep charted out an action plan to accelerate the vaccination drive in the next few days to accomplish the task. The plan focuses on achieving greater synergy among the frontline functionaries of all the concerned government departments at the field level.

The plan envisages deployment of mobile vaccination teams at important public places in Bhadrachalam, the famous pilgrim centre and the gateway to the vast tribal region, and elsewhere in the district to ramp up the drive and cover the district’s entire eligible population in less than a fortnight.