A peaceful polling, barring stray incidents

There were only incidents of minor altercation or heated arguments

Barring stray incidents, the polling to 149 divisions of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) went off peacefully on Tuesday.

There were only incidents of minor altercation or heated arguments between the supporters of the ruling TRS, BJP, and Congress at Kukatpally, RC Puram, Nampally, Humayun Nagar, RK Puram, Banjara Hills, Nacharam, Uppal and and other areas.

Speaking to The Hindu, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Jitender said that GHMC elections went off peacefully and there were no major incidents.

“Apart from some minor tiffs between some local leaders of some political parties, everything went off without disturbance,” he said. He said that adequate force and police pickets were placed to control any such situation.

At many places, the clashes were on the allegations of raising slogans, wearing masks of their party’s colour near the polling stations to influence the voters and distribution of money.

However, a large number of police personnel deployed at the polling stations dispersed the crowd further preventing any untoward incidents.

Near a shopping mall in KPHB Colony, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s convoy was intercepted by the activities of BJP alleging that he was moving in the area to appease the voters to exercise their franchise for TRS party.

They also alleged Mr. Kumar was distributing money to the public in the area.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said that local police rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob.

“He was going to their medical college in Miyapur on personal work. This movement in the area has nothing to do with the elections,” he told The Hindu, adding that individuals who intercepted the Minister’s vehicle will be booked under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. He said that a case was booked against some ruling TRS leaders in Miyapur after they were found distributing cash to the voters. “Our people have seized Rs. 30,000 from their possession,” Mr.Sajjanar said.

At Jagathgirigutta, BJP supporters alleged that local inspector P Saidulu used force on their election agents and chased them from the place, despite following orders. “Even as we were following the order, the inspector kicked the table on which the voters list was placed for their verification,” they alleged.

At Chandrayangutta, AIMIM party supporters reportedly abused a woman BJP leader from the area for moving near the polling station, while polling at other parts of Old City, including hypersensitive and critical areas the polling went off tranquilly.

More than 50,000 security personnel from various departments were drawn for security arrangements.