A novel idea to make evaluation process more transparent

To bring in transparency in the evaluation system, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has hit upon an idea of showing the results to students before declaring them.

The system, which was introduced in the recent semester examinations, received positive response from the students as they got an opportunity to take a look at their answer scripts after being evaluated by their teachers, as well as a chance to point out any discrepancies in the evaluation process.

The additional work did not delay the declaration of results as the final results were prepared in less than 20 days from the date of the completion of the exams.

“MANUU is the first Central university in India to introduce this reform,” said MANUU Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, who implemented the idea in the evaluation process. “This is being done in all the regular courses offered by the university and the idea is to improve the learning experience of students at MANUU,” he said.

Students are the ones who stand to gain as they can access their answer scripts and have a detailed discussion on where they went wrong and how they can improve their performance in future. Their strengths and weaknesses would be exposed and a platform would be created for them to discuss.

Making students participate in the evaluation process not just ensures transparency, but restores their faith in the examination and evaluation system, the Vice-Chancellor said.

Parvaiz, a professor, also says it would, in a way, increase accountability among teachers apart from empowering them. “They teach and evaluate their students though the paper is set by a third person.”

Mohd. Haseebuddin Qadri, Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), said a mechanism to address the issues pertaining to marks has also been devised in the form of Evaluation Grievance Redressal Committees (EGRC) for each department.

During their discussions, students can contest the marks awarded to them by their teachers. “Teachers are first asked to convince them as to why those marks are awarded. If a student is still unhappy, it will be referred to the EGRC, whose decision will be final. However, students will still have the option to go for revaluation,” Prof. Parvaiz said.

Prior to the implementation of the system, a committee of senior professors, controller of the examinations, Director of IQAC and Director of Centre for Information Technology (CIT) was formed to study its various aspects and implementation procedure. The reform was later approved by various bodies of the university.