A new tech avatar for Hi-Tech City mall

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited has announced the repositioning of its Hi-Tech City Mall into ‘e-Galleria’, an exclusive electronic and technology mall.

Attached to the Hi-Tech City Metro station through a skywalk, e-Galleria offers a curated tech experience for spaces with both long-term and short-term leasing. It has been crafted as the destination for tech talks, roadshows, and product launches, where one can get to know the emerging trends in technology in a fun-filled and engaging environment.

L&TMRH managing director and CEO K.V.B. Reddy said the latest development is part of the plan for ‘transit-oriented development’ along the metro rail routes. Apart from exclusive global tech brand stores, there is an e-Bazaar, housing small shops selling a variety of products, accessories, consumables, services related to IT, mobiles, and household gadgets, at competitive prices.

Launchpad is the atrium space to launch new products, TechHive is a dedicated space for focused tech-talks, seminars, workshops, etc. to bring together geeks, tech leaders, and tech enthusiasts. Startup Terminus is a dedicated zone with plug-and-play stalls for startups.

There are also top line restaurants offering fine dining and quick-serve restaurants, lounge bars, barbeques, coffee shops, food court, etc. mixed with gaming lounges, spa, cinema, and other entertainment avenues. e-Galleria has been built as per NBC norms and follows a stringent fire and safety policy with abundant parking with electric charging stations.

The TOD at Hyderabad Metro Rail offers around 18.5 million sqft of space of which 1.28 million sq.ft space is operational and consists of four malls and an office block at Punjagutta, Irrum Manzil, HITEC City, and Musarambagh, said a press release.